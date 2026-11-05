A bold initiative from Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan intends to ban energy drinks

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A bold initiative from Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan intends to ban energy drinks

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has given the country's Cabinet of Ministers a one-month deadline to consider a strict ban on the production and import of energy drinks. The head of state emphasized that these products are causing dangerous addiction among the population, especially the younger generation, and are threatening the future gene pool.

"These drinks can gradually cause addiction. Consuming them becomes a habit, and people eventually find themselves unable to give them up. I believe it is time not only to fight the consequences of diseases but also to prevent them and take comprehensive, urgent measures," noted Sadyr Japarov.

Reasons for the initiative and implementation deadlines

The main timelines for the requirements and plans set by the head of state have been established:

  • Priority of public health: The main goal is to prevent the consumption of energy drinks from becoming a daily habit and to protect society from the risk of potential serious illnesses;

  • Phased deadlines: The Cabinet of Ministers has been given one month to fully analyze and study the issue, and six months to fully implement the relevant regulations and restrictive measures within the framework of the law.

Alarming figures: What is the consumption and market volume?

The sale and consumption of energy drinks in Kyrgyzstan have increased to an unprecedented level in recent years:

  • Shocking figures for 2025: In 2025 alone, 54 million 199 thousand liters (approximately 129 million cans) of energy drinks were consumed across the country;

  • Growth rate in 2026: In the first six months of 2026 alone, this figure exceeded 36 million 83 thousand liters (nearly 85.9 million cans);

  • Production and import volume: In 2025, 25 million 263 thousand liters of the product were produced within the republic, while 28 million 430 thousand liters were imported from EAEU countries, and 1 million 239 thousand liters from other foreign countries.

A loss of 1.5 billion som: "Health cannot be measured in money"

The expected restriction will have a significant financial impact on the national budget, but the official government's choice is on the side of human life:

  • Budget losses: According to preliminary analysis, if a full ban is implemented, the state treasury could lose approximately 1.5 billion som (nearly 17.15 million dollars) in tax revenue;

  • Firm response from the President: President Sadyr Japarov firmly stated that despite these losses, the healthy future of the nation takes precedence over any money and financial income.

Sadyr JaparovKyrgyzstanenergy drinksCabinet of Ministers
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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