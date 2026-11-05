Scandal erupts over unpaid statue commissioned for 'future president' Tashiyev

In Kyrgyzstan, an unexpected financial and political scandal has erupted surrounding a massive historical statue dedicated to the potential presidency of former State Committee for National Security (GKNB) chief Kamchybek Tashiyev. A renowned sculptor has appealed directly to the current head of state for help after failing to receive the millions promised for his labor and expenses.

According to the 24.kg news agency, the incident came to light during an open meeting held by President Sadyr Japarov with residents of the Talas region.

"We wanted to gift it when he became president": A 5.4 million som debt

At the meeting in Talas, sculptor Almaz Ukuyev took the floor to explain that the businessman who commissioned the work had deceived him and that he was unable to collect his due payment:

Completed order: The sculptor created and delivered a magnificent statue of Kokum-biy, a famous 17th-century statesman;

Unpaid millions: Businessman Abdildabek Kochorbaev has yet to pay the agreed-upon 5.4 million som for the statue;

Kinship and plans: While explaining the situation to Japarov, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs revealed that the client, Kochorbaev, is actually a relative of former GKNB chief Kamchybek Tashiyev. He had approached the sculptor saying: "Make a statue of Kokum-biy; Tashiyev will soon be president, and I will gift it to him." However, when the expected presidency did not materialize, the payment was never made.

Sadyr Japarov's reaction: "Isn't this shameful?"

President Sadyr Japarov listened to the details of this scandalous situation with a wry smile and strongly condemned the client's actions:

Demand for justice: "If an order was placed and the statue was finished and delivered, why hasn't he paid for it? The man spent so much, worked so hard, and they won't pay him. Isn't this shameful?" the head of state said;

Official directive: The President gave a clear instruction to law enforcement agencies and officials to ensure the sculptor is paid his full 5.4 million som.

Who is Kokum-biy and why was a statue made of him specifically?

According to historical sources, Kokum-biy is considered one of the major Kyrgyz statesmen who lived in the 17th century. It is reported that the initiative to create this statue was put forward by representatives of the clan (tribe) to which both Kokum-biy and Kamchybek Tashiyev belong.

In political and public circles in the region, this incident is being widely discussed as a bizarre situation arising from political ambitions.