Unexpected situation in Sokuluk: Why did Sadyr Japarov stop the poem praising him?

During an open meeting with residents of the Chuy region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov interrupted a woman who wanted to recite a poem praising him, refusing to allow such public flattery.

According to local media reports, during a sincere and open dialogue with citizens of the Sokuluk district on November 6, the head of state surprised everyone by stating that such praise creates an artificial impression.

"The woman who wanted to recite a poem and the President's refusal"

During the meeting, after one of the citizens took the floor to express her problem, she came forward with an unusual initiative:

Attempt at praise: The woman first expressed her personal and social requests, then stated her desire to recite a special poem written for the President;

The President's intervention: Sadyr Japarov politely interrupted her via the microphone, firmly emphasizing that such things should not be done and that reciting poetry in honor of the head of state is unnecessary.

"Let there be no impression that 'on-duty' sycophants have gathered"

The head of state explained openly and sincerely why he is strictly against such public praise:

"Do not praise the government": "Do not praise the government. By doing so, you offend both me and yourself. There should be no rumors that people are being specially invited to meetings to praise us," the President said;

Transparency and public opinion: "Otherwise, others will think that I have gathered 'on-duty' citizens just to praise me," Japarov emphasized.

This statement was warmly received by those gathered in the hall and is being widely discussed among the public as a positive example of state officials and leaders standing against fake sycophancy.