President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov has issued a stern warning regarding potential attempts to incite inter-ethnic conflict between the Kyrgyz and Uzbek peoples, aimed at disrupting the presidential election scheduled for January next year. The head of state called on both brotherly nations not to believe any provocative reports and to maintain peace.

Plans of politicians with "stones in their bosoms"

The President wrote on social media that unscrupulous politicians with "stones in their bosoms" are discussing plans to incite inter-ethnic conflict in the south of the republic. Such information has been received from a number of reliable sources.

According to Japarov, provocateurs are trying to artificially create disagreements by playing on people's emotions and spreading false rumors that offend national pride. Recalling the tragic events of 1990 and 2010, he emphasized that it was the children of ordinary families who suffered back then, while the organizers remained on the sidelines.

Key aspects and factors Details Source of threat "Unscrupulous politicians" attempting to disrupt the presidential election Dangerous direction Inciting inter-ethnic conflict between Kyrgyz and Uzbeks External/economic factor Those fearing the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway State's position The state has the power to take measures against any unrest within a day or two

China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway and new provocations

The head of state noted that after other destructive ideas failed, adversaries shifted to plans to divide the two brotherly peoples. Among them are short-sighted individuals who fear the completion of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction.

The state's firm response and appeal to elders

Sadyr Japarov appealed to the country's elders, asking them to warn hot-headed youth aged 20–25. At the same time, he firmly stated that today's Kyrgyzstan is not as weak as it once was, and if a dangerous situation arises, the state is capable of putting an end to unrest within a few days.

The President reminded that law enforcement agencies have high technical capabilities, tens of thousands of video cameras are in operation, and any criminal plan can be exposed within 40 minutes, calling on lawbreakers to stop their illegal actions.

In your opinion, what should be the role of the public and the youth in fighting against those who try to undermine the harmony between the two brotherly peoples? Leave your thoughts in the comments!