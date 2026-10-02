Central Asia's steps toward conquering space have been enriched by another grand historical victory! The Kyrgyz Republic has successfully launched its first national satellite into outer space, officially taking its place among spacefaring nations. To witness this crucial historical event firsthand and show his support, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov personally visited the USA and directly participated in the launch process. So, which rocket was used to take the first Kyrgyz satellite into space, and what strategic tasks will it perform for the country?

Elon Musk's rocket and the launch in California

This historic mission was carried out in cooperation with the world's leading private space company founded by Elon Musk:

Cosmodrome selection: The satellite lifted off toward space from the famous Vandenberg Space Force Base located in California, USA;

Power of Falcon 9: The task of delivering Kyrgyzstan's first spacecraft into orbit was entrusted to SpaceX's reliable and reusable "Falcon 9" heavy-lift launch vehicle;

Presidential participation: Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov personally watched these historic moments from the center of the launch ceremony in the USA;

Entering orbit: The rocket successfully lifted off at the designated time and safely placed the device into space orbit.

The door to space opened for Kyrgyzstan

"The launch of Kyrgyzstan's first national device into space signifies not only the greatest achievement of the country's science and technology, but also the beginning of a new era in the fields of regional security, communications, and Earth remote sensing."

This historic step will ensure that the country has its own independent source of data in the future for monitoring agriculture, ecology, and natural disasters.

Flight of the first Kyrgyz satellite (Table)

Criterion / Indicator Official data and facts Spacecraft status The first national satellite in the history of Kyrgyzstan Launch vehicle Falcon 9 (Elon Musk's SpaceX company) Launch pad Vandenberg Space Force Base (California, USA) High-ranking guest President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov personally participated Main goal Developing national science and establishing a space monitoring system

In your opinion, how will such strides by Central Asian countries in the space sector affect the region's development? How do you assess Kyrgyzstan having its own satellite?

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