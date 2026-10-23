US ambassador says Iran could be struck, while Trump says he knows nothing about it

US President Donald Trump has openly responded to sensational reports circulating about a possible US strike on Iranian territory in the coming days.

The head of the White House took an unexpected stance, stating that he was completely unaware of this statement made by the country's ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack.

«He is an influential man, but I know nothing about it»: Trump's response

When journalists asked about the ambassador's statement, President Trump gave a brief and enigmatic reply:

President's statement: «I think he is a very influential person. However, I don't know anything about this», — the US president emphasized.

What was Ambassador Tom Barrack's sensational statement?

Earlier, the influential publication The Times of Israel published sharp remarks by US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack regarding the possibility of military operations in the Middle East:

«Could strikes be delivered? Absolutely»: When journalists asked whether there is a possibility that the US might resume strikes against Iran in the near future, the diplomat replied: «Is there a possibility that the US will strike Iran over the weekend? Without a doubt, absolutely»;

Defense plans: This statement was perceived as a sign that relations between Washington and Tehran have reached an extremely dangerous point.

Danger level increases: Families of diplomats are leaving the region

Amidst the growing likelihood of military actions, measures are being taken to evacuate US officials to safe areas in the region:

Evacuation from Saudi Arabia: American employees and their family members in Saudi Arabia were instructed to leave the country immediately;

Diplomats in other countries: It was also reported that families of US diplomats operating in a number of other countries in the region have been instructed to leave these areas for security reasons.

The escalation of the situation in the region is causing major concerns in international markets, particularly regarding oil prices and logistics routes.