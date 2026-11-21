The American president did not rule out the possibility of reaching an agreement with Iran. However, he emphasized that any deal must also be acceptable to Washington.

The issue of a deal in US-Iran relations has returned to the agenda. US President Donald Trump said that Tehran is interested in negotiations but is not yet ready to accept terms that meet Washington's requirements. Trump announced this at a press conference held at the White House.

Donald Trump stated that Iran wants to reach a deal with the US, but is not yet willing to agree to terms acceptable to Washington. The American president emphasized his intention to forge a "real deal" with Tehran, rather than a simple one.

Sensational deal between the US and Iran: Uranium restrictions in exchange for $9 billion and the Strait of Hormuz

Read also · 10 November Sensational deal between the US and Iran: Uranium restrictions in exchange for $9 billion and the Strait of Hormuz

"They want to make a deal, but they don't want to make a deal that is acceptable to me. We want to make a real deal, not the fake deal that Iran has been making for 51 years. People say it's 47 years, but it's actually 51 years," Trump said.

Thus, although the US leader expressed his readiness to conduct negotiations with Tehran, he clearly stated that he would not agree to a deal that does not meet Washington's demands.

However, in this statement, Trump did not detail exactly what conditions he expects Iran to fulfill.

Trump announced 10 more trade deals

At the White House press conference, the US president also touched upon international trade issues. He announced that Washington plans to conclude 10 more trade deals in the near future.

This statement also provides insight into the US administration's plans to expand foreign economic relations.

For now, Trump's statement regarding a deal with Iran leaves questions open about the terms under which negotiations might continue. The most important issue remains the extent to which Tehran is prepared to concede to Washington's demands.