Saudi Arabia's preparations for the 2034 World Cup have hit a major roadblock. The $2.5 billion stadium project in the futuristic city of Neom, expected to be one of the main hubs for the upcoming major tournament, has been temporarily halted. This situation casts a partial shadow over the country's plans to deliver the infrastructure for the first 48-team tournament hosted by a single nation on time. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com and Reuters, citing data from construction intelligence platform MEED Projects, the 46,000-seat arena has now been classified as a 'frozen' project with no clear completion date. Initial plans called for this unique structure to be built 350 meters above ground level as part of The Line megaproject.

Shifting financial priorities

The delay in the stadium's construction coincides with a rebalancing of government spending under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 master plan. In April, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), noted that The Line project was not a top-tier priority until 2030. Despite such delays in Neom and the suspension of the The Mukaab skyscraper project in Riyadh, officials insist that preparations for the tournament are proceeding according to plan.

The Saudi Arabian Supreme Committee for the 2034 World Cup bid stated that work on 'significantly delivering' tournament infrastructure has already begun. FIFA previously described the kingdom's bid for the competition as 'absolutely incredible.' Nevertheless, changes surrounding major facilities are drawing the attention of the football community.

Economic pressure and international scope

It is reported that Saudi Arabia is facing increasing economic pressure as the Ministry of Finance forecasts a budget deficit alongside a 3.6% decline in real GDP amid falling oil revenues. This situation has been further complicated by regional disruptions in energy exports and security threats near the Aramco facility in Riyadh posed by the Houthi group in Yemen.

Nevertheless, for the Saudi leadership, hosting the 2034 World Cup at a high level remains a decisive pillar in further elevating the country's economic potential and international prestige. Officials remain confident that, despite all difficulties, the necessary sports complexes will be ready by the deadline.