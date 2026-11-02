New signal from the White House: Trump reveals details of secret negotiations with Iran (video)

US President Donald Trump has made another important statement regarding relations with official Tehran and the ongoing diplomatic dialogues. According to him, the Iranian side is seriously striving to reach an agreement with Washington, but the White House leader openly stated that significant doubts remain regarding their reliability.

Surrounded by journalists at one of the events, Trump touched upon the direction of the relations between the parties against the backdrop of tensions in the Middle East.

"Negotiations are going well, but they are hard to trust": Trump's key points

The White House leader assessed the progress of the dialogue at the current stage as follows:

Tehran's intention: "They want to reach a deal. The negotiations are going well...", the US President emphasized;

Open doubt and caution: "...but to be honest, they are not very trustworthy," Trump added, refraining from giving a high assessment of the other side's actions;

Final verdict left to time: "Whether they reach an agreement or not, only time will tell," the head of state concluded.

The diplomatic game behind the sharp statements

This statement was a logical continuation of the recent complex geopolitical rhetoric between Washington and Tehran: