Axios sensation: Are Washington and Tehran on the verge of a major deal?

Qatari diplomats have achieved a significant breakthrough in restarting direct negotiations between Iran and the US during long and complex discussions held in Tehran. This was reported by the influential Axios portal, citing diplomatic sources.

Sources noted that during the 12-hour marathon of negotiations in Tehran, Qatari mediators remained in constant contact with the White House. It was announced that the next stage of the process will continue in Doha on Saturday.

Conflicting terms of the parties: What is the main obstacle?

US officials note that reaching an agreement is not easy, as both countries are putting forward diametrically opposed demands:

Washington's demand: The White House is demanding that Tehran make firm concessions on its nuclear program and sharply limit its nuclear activities;

Tehran's conditions: The Iranian side is demanding that the US lift the naval blockade, return frozen Iranian funds held abroad, and grant full permission to freely sell its oil on international markets before negotiations begin.

Hesitation in the White House: Vance, Kushner, and Trump's skepticism

American sources report that there are differing views on this issue within the US administration itself:

Proponents of negotiations: US Vice President J.D. Vance and President Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are in favor of resuming dialogue with Tehran and reaching a major political deal;

Trump's skepticism: However, President Donald Trump remains highly skeptical that Iran will ever agree to real terms acceptable to the US.

The diplomatic consultations continuing in Doha could mark a major turning point in reducing tensions in the Middle East and easing instability in the global oil market.