Persian Gulf on the brink of war: US allies prepare for a strike on Iran

·80·World
Persian Gulf on the brink of war: US allies prepare for a strike on Iran

The Middle East region is once again on the verge of a large-scale military conflict. Leading Arab states in the Persian Gulf have begun emergency preparations for the potential resumption of comprehensive military operations between the US and Iran.

According to the influential US publication The Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources, Washington's key regional allies—specifically Qatar and the United Arab Emirates—anticipate that a large-scale US military operation against Iran could begin as early as this week.

Emergency security measures in the region: Drills and online learning

Due to the risk of escalating tensions, countries in the region have raised security measures to the highest level:

  • Emergency drills in Qatar and the UAE: Urgent security and civil defense drills are being conducted at key transport hubs in both countries, including major international airports;

  • Online learning in Saudi Arabia: As a precautionary measure, classes in schools across the Kingdom have been shifted to remote (online) learning;

  • Cancellation of international events: Participants of a major international energy conference in Abu Dhabi are cutting their trips short and leaving the country following recommendations from the local government.

The main concern of Arab monarchies and a warning to Tehran

The primary concern of Gulf states relates to potential retaliatory strikes from Iran:

  • Threat to infrastructure: There is serious concern that in response to a US attack, Iranian missiles and drones could target the economic, oil, gas, and critical civilian infrastructure of neighboring Arab countries;

  • Firm ultimatum: Some Arab states have already warned Tehran in advance: if their territorial infrastructure is attacked, they reserve the right to respond militarily, either independently or in coordination with allies.

Negotiations at a dead end and Trump's statement

Geopolitical pressure has reached its peak as diplomatic channels have stalled:

  • Ineffectiveness of dialogue: The Wall Street Journal notes that closed-door negotiations between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Qatar, are currently at a dead end;

  • White House response: Previously, Donald Trump stated in an interview with Axios that the US is "not in a hurry" to make decisions regarding new attacks and that the dialogue is "going well."

Nevertheless, the emergency security measures and military preparations in the region indicate that the parties are bracing for the most dangerous scenario.

Middle EastUS-Iran relationsPersian GulfDonald Trump
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

New signal from the White House: Trump reveals details of secret negotiations with Iran (video)New signal from the White House: Trump reveals details of secret negotiations with Iran (video)2 November 16:28US ambassador says Iran could be struck, while Trump says he knows nothing about itUS ambassador says Iran could be struck, while Trump says he knows nothing about it23 October 23:45Trump issues sharp ultimatum to Iran, Tehran puts army on combat alertTrump issues sharp ultimatum to Iran, Tehran puts army on combat alert2 November 09:10Axios sensation: Are Washington and Tehran on the verge of a major deal?Axios sensation: Are Washington and Tehran on the verge of a major deal?31 October 13:23When will the US withdraw from Iran?: Trump threatens to repeat the Venezuela scenarioWhen will the US withdraw from Iran?: Trump threatens to repeat the Venezuela scenario14 September 13:40Unexpected response from Trump about Iranian missiles: He answered with one sentenceUnexpected response from Trump about Iranian missiles: He answered with one sentence12 September 07:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Why do we suddenly jerk awake just as we are falling asleep?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies