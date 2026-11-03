Persian Gulf on the brink of war: US allies prepare for a strike on Iran

The Middle East region is once again on the verge of a large-scale military conflict. Leading Arab states in the Persian Gulf have begun emergency preparations for the potential resumption of comprehensive military operations between the US and Iran.

According to the influential US publication The Wall Street Journal, citing informed sources, Washington's key regional allies—specifically Qatar and the United Arab Emirates—anticipate that a large-scale US military operation against Iran could begin as early as this week.

Emergency security measures in the region: Drills and online learning

Due to the risk of escalating tensions, countries in the region have raised security measures to the highest level:

Emergency drills in Qatar and the UAE: Urgent security and civil defense drills are being conducted at key transport hubs in both countries, including major international airports;

Online learning in Saudi Arabia: As a precautionary measure, classes in schools across the Kingdom have been shifted to remote (online) learning;

Cancellation of international events: Participants of a major international energy conference in Abu Dhabi are cutting their trips short and leaving the country following recommendations from the local government.

The main concern of Arab monarchies and a warning to Tehran

The primary concern of Gulf states relates to potential retaliatory strikes from Iran:

Threat to infrastructure: There is serious concern that in response to a US attack, Iranian missiles and drones could target the economic, oil, gas, and critical civilian infrastructure of neighboring Arab countries;

Firm ultimatum: Some Arab states have already warned Tehran in advance: if their territorial infrastructure is attacked, they reserve the right to respond militarily, either independently or in coordination with allies.

Negotiations at a dead end and Trump's statement

Geopolitical pressure has reached its peak as diplomatic channels have stalled:

Ineffectiveness of dialogue: The Wall Street Journal notes that closed-door negotiations between Washington and Tehran, mediated by Qatar, are currently at a dead end;

White House response: Previously, Donald Trump stated in an interview with Axios that the US is "not in a hurry" to make decisions regarding new attacks and that the dialogue is "going well."

Nevertheless, the emergency security measures and military preparations in the region indicate that the parties are bracing for the most dangerous scenario.