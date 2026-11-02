Trump issues sharp ultimatum to Iran, Tehran puts army on combat alert

·79·World
Trump issues sharp ultimatum to Iran, Tehran puts army on combat alert

Tensions between the US and Iran have reached their most dangerous and climactic point. US President Donald Trump stated that the conflict with Iran will be resolved in the near future one way or another, issuing a clear and firm ultimatum to Tehran: either a full agreement is reached, or Washington will put a definitive end to this matter by force.

In an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), the White House leader emphasized that this confrontation would end soon.

Trump's statement: "We will finish it with them"

The US President expressed his views on the future of the situation without any hesitation:

  • One of two paths: "We have already achieved such a victory and we will finish everything very soon, one way or another. Either they will sign an agreement with us, or we will simply put an end to it completely," Trump stated;

  • "The easiest way": The President added that this process would be "perhaps the easiest way" for the US, demonstrating his full confidence in Washington's military superiority.

Tehran's position: Hope for diplomacy and full military readiness

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued an official statement on Sunday, emphasizing that the country's leadership hopes the White House will make decisions with wisdom:

  • Call for a rational approach: "We are making all diplomatic efforts and hope that the other side's approach will be logical and that they will choose diplomacy rather than other options," Araghchi said;

  • Military readiness: At the same time, Iran's top diplomat openly stated that the country's armed forces have been put on full combat alert against the possibility of renewed armed conflict and are ready to respond appropriately to any attack.

Marco Rubio: Diplomacy is a priority, but the force option is on the table

At a press conference held in Atlanta on Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained Washington's official strategic direction:

  • Choice of the negotiating table: "President Trump prefers to solve the problem not on the battlefield, but at the negotiating table through diplomatic means," Rubio emphasized;

  • Factor of military power: The head of the State Department reminded that if diplomacy does not yield results, the US armed forces have sufficient immense power to completely resolve the Iran problem by military force if necessary.

If diplomatic contacts do not yield results in the coming days, the Middle East region could become the center of the next large-scale military escalation.

Donald TrumpAbbas AraghchiMarco RubioUS-Iran relations
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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