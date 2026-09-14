When will the US withdraw from Iran?: Trump threatens to repeat the Venezuela scenario

·51·World
When will the US withdraw from Iran?: Trump threatens to repeat the Venezuela scenario

US President Donald Trump made a sensational and candid statement that shook the military conflict in the Middle East and the global energy market. Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a prestigious tournament at a golf club in Ireland, the White House chief revealed the true goals and conditions of Washington's military presence in Iran. According to influential American media, Trump stated that the American side will eventually leave Iran unless it decides to take control of Iranian oil reserves, as it did in Venezuela.

Using Venezuela as an example, the President emphasized that the US acquired vast oil resources and these riches covered military expenses many times over, predicting that the Iran conflict could end in November of this year — immediately after the US midterm elections to Congress. So, does Washington really intend to exploit Iran's million-barrel oil fields, how will the tactics used in Venezuela apply to Tehran, and how can the outcome of the November elections put an end to the war in the Middle East?

"Just like in Venezuela!": Trump's sensational economic calculation

Key admissions from the White House chief's candid conversation with journalists:

  • Conditioning the oil factor: "We will eventually leave there. Unless we decide to stay and keep the oil for ourselves! Just like in Venezuela! You haven't been talking about Venezuela at all lately, have you?" Trump said;

  • The Venezuelan experience and revenues: The President openly stated that due to establishing control over Venezuela's oil reserves, the US fully recovered all funds spent on its military operations manifold;

  • Black gold diplomacy: Trump's statement once again demonstrated that US foreign military interventions are based not only on geopolitical considerations, but first and foremost on direct financial and energy interests.

Deadline for the end of the war: November and Congressional elections

An unexpected timeframe was announced regarding the end of the armed conflict surrounding Iran:

  • Peace plan for the current year: Trump predicted that the war with Iran could officially come to an end within this very year;

  • Connection with elections: Pointing to a specific date, the White House leader emphasized: "Perhaps this will happen immediately after the midterm elections to Congress in November";

  • Gaining political points: According to experts, through these statements Trump is promising American voters that he will exit the conflict without dragging it out, securing major economic benefits through oil.

Threat to the global oil market and the balance of power in the Middle East

Trump's candid stance is raising major questions in international relations:

  • Instability in the energy market: If the US officially starts taking Iranian oil under its control, this could completely disrupt the Strait of Hormuz and the logistics of the entire Middle East;

  • Conflict with international law: The statement regarding the outright seizure of a nation's natural resources by military force deals a severe blow to the norms of international law, opening the door to sharp objections within the UN framework;

  • Tehran's potential response: The Iranian side may offer resistance to the bitter end to avoid surrendering its national wealth, raising the risk that the conflict will deepen even further after November.

Donald Trump's unexpected and harsh attitude has once again shown that the Iran crisis is not merely a political confrontation, but a brutal struggle for dominance over the world's black gold.

In your opinion, will the US really be able to take full control of Iranian oil reserves like it did in Venezuela and end the war in November, or will this resistance in the Middle East drag on even longer? How do you view Trump's open policy of seizing states' natural resources by military means? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational analysis concerning world energy and politics with all your loved ones and fans of international events!

Donald TrumpIranGlobal Energy MarketUS-Iran relations
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Straight from the BRICS summit to Seoul: Tokayev pays a state visit to South KoreaStraight from the BRICS summit to Seoul: Tokayev pays a state visit to South KoreaToday, 13:30Left-wing opposition takes the lead in Swedish elections, rights are losing the throneLeft-wing opposition takes the lead in Swedish elections, rights are losing the throneToday, 12:27An English Club Goalkeeper Becomes King of Uganda: George Kamorasi's Sensational Life Journey!An English Club Goalkeeper Becomes King of Uganda: George Kamorasi's Sensational Life Journey!Today, 11:52Mother loses hearing after fourth childMother loses hearing after fourth childToday, 11:01When a leopard attacked, a tiny dog did the unexpectedWhen a leopard attacked, a tiny dog did the unexpectedToday, 10:46Man who tried to steal pizza ends up in an unexpected situationMan who tried to steal pizza ends up in an unexpected situationToday, 10:39
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Young Doctor Resigns on First Day at Private Hospital
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars