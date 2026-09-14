When will the US withdraw from Iran?: Trump threatens to repeat the Venezuela scenario

US President Donald Trump made a sensational and candid statement that shook the military conflict in the Middle East and the global energy market. Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a prestigious tournament at a golf club in Ireland, the White House chief revealed the true goals and conditions of Washington's military presence in Iran. According to influential American media, Trump stated that the American side will eventually leave Iran unless it decides to take control of Iranian oil reserves, as it did in Venezuela.

Using Venezuela as an example, the President emphasized that the US acquired vast oil resources and these riches covered military expenses many times over, predicting that the Iran conflict could end in November of this year — immediately after the US midterm elections to Congress. So, does Washington really intend to exploit Iran's million-barrel oil fields, how will the tactics used in Venezuela apply to Tehran, and how can the outcome of the November elections put an end to the war in the Middle East?

"Just like in Venezuela!": Trump's sensational economic calculation

Key admissions from the White House chief's candid conversation with journalists:

Conditioning the oil factor: "We will eventually leave there. Unless we decide to stay and keep the oil for ourselves! Just like in Venezuela! You haven't been talking about Venezuela at all lately, have you?" Trump said;

The Venezuelan experience and revenues: The President openly stated that due to establishing control over Venezuela's oil reserves, the US fully recovered all funds spent on its military operations manifold;

Black gold diplomacy: Trump's statement once again demonstrated that US foreign military interventions are based not only on geopolitical considerations, but first and foremost on direct financial and energy interests.

Deadline for the end of the war: November and Congressional elections

An unexpected timeframe was announced regarding the end of the armed conflict surrounding Iran:

Peace plan for the current year: Trump predicted that the war with Iran could officially come to an end within this very year;

Connection with elections: Pointing to a specific date, the White House leader emphasized: "Perhaps this will happen immediately after the midterm elections to Congress in November";

Gaining political points: According to experts, through these statements Trump is promising American voters that he will exit the conflict without dragging it out, securing major economic benefits through oil.

Threat to the global oil market and the balance of power in the Middle East

Trump's candid stance is raising major questions in international relations:

Instability in the energy market: If the US officially starts taking Iranian oil under its control, this could completely disrupt the Strait of Hormuz and the logistics of the entire Middle East;

Conflict with international law: The statement regarding the outright seizure of a nation's natural resources by military force deals a severe blow to the norms of international law, opening the door to sharp objections within the UN framework;

Tehran's potential response: The Iranian side may offer resistance to the bitter end to avoid surrendering its national wealth, raising the risk that the conflict will deepen even further after November.

Donald Trump's unexpected and harsh attitude has once again shown that the Iran crisis is not merely a political confrontation, but a brutal struggle for dominance over the world's black gold.

In your opinion, will the US really be able to take full control of Iranian oil reserves like it did in Venezuela and end the war in November, or will this resistance in the Middle East drag on even longer? How do you view Trump's open policy of seizing states' natural resources by military means? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational analysis concerning world energy and politics with all your loved ones and fans of international events!