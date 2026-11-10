New procedure for traffic fines to be introduced from January 7

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New procedure for traffic fines to be introduced from January 7

Starting January 7, 2027, the procedure for collecting fines for traffic violations will change in Uzbekistan. If a fine is not paid within 60 days, the vehicle may be impounded. An additional administrative report will not be required from the inspector for this action. Drivers will have the option to pay their debts on the spot where they are stopped.

A new instruction for processing and reviewing administrative offense cases has been approved by an order of the Minister of Internal Affairs. It replaces the procedure that has been in effect since 2011.

After a violation is recorded, the inspector will draw up a report via the "Administrative Practice" module on a tablet. The driver's identity will be verified using biometric data. The finalized document will be authenticated with an electronic signature or fingerprint.

In certain situations, the report may be drawn up on paper, for example, if the driver denies the offense or if the communication network is unavailable. Inspectors are prohibited from accepting fine payments in cash on the spot.

Administrative cases must be reviewed within 15 days. Information regarding the time and place of the hearing will be sent to the driver via their personal account on the Single Interactive State Services Portal or through a mobile application. Those dissatisfied with the decision may file an appeal within 10 days.

A 60-day period is set for paying fines. If payment is not made within this timeframe, information about the vehicle will appear on the inspector's tablet. If the driver does not pay the debt on the spot, the vehicle will be taken to an impound lot. No separate report will be drawn up for this process.

For violations detected by cameras, the vehicle owner is held responsible. In such cases, repeat offenses are not taken into account. If data recorded by a camera reaches the special center after 48 hours, the case will be closed.

The new instruction also establishes a procedure for calculating penalty points. Up to 2 points may be assigned for certain violations. Accumulated points will be canceled after one year. The cases of drivers who accumulate more than 12 points within a year will be automatically referred to court.

The rules will come into effect on January 7, 2027.

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Nodirbek Razzokov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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