Body of 19-year-old Madina, who died in a dispute over sweets, exhumed

The body of 19-year-old Uzbekistan citizen Madina, who died mysteriously in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan, has been exhumed for a repeat forensic medical examination. The deceased's relatives requested the exhumation because they doubted the results of the initial investigation.

As a reminder, it was previously reported that Madina died following an argument with her husband over sweets. The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

According to local journalist Zhan Akhmadiyev, the exhumation was carried out on November 4 based on a formal request from the victim's side. The family of the deceased did not agree with the initial expert conclusions and expressed doubts about their reliability.

Following this, a repeat commission forensic medical examination was ordered in the city of Almaty. The process of exhuming the body was conducted in the presence of police officers and relevant specialists.

According to the Zhambyl Region Police Department, investigation activities regarding this case are ongoing under Article 105 of the Criminal Code, which pertains to incitement to suicide.

Currently, the husband of the deceased remains in the status of a witness with the right to defense within the framework of the case. The results of the repeat examination are expected to shed light on questions regarding Madina's death.