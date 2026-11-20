In the city of Taraz, Kazakhstan, a monument at the burial site of 72 unknown soldiers who died during World War II has been destroyed. A search operation has been launched to identify the perpetrators. This was reported by Nur.kz.

It is reported that on November 18, reports circulated on social media about the destruction of the monument located in a cemetery in the Karasu district of Taraz. 72 unknown soldiers who died from injuries sustained in evacuation hospitals during the war years are buried in this area.

It is noted that the monument was reopened on October 15, 2026, following extensive renovation and landscaping work. The project was carried out in cooperation with the Taraz city administration and the Russian Consulate General in Almaty.

The Zhambyl regional administration confirmed the incident, stating that regional governor Yerbol Karashukeyev has ordered the situation to be placed under special supervision. Restoration work on the monument has also been placed under oversight.

The Zhambyl regional police department announced that a criminal case has been initiated regarding the desecration of the monument. Currently, operational search measures are underway to identify and apprehend the offenders.

On November 20, it was reported that the monument had been fully restored. However, the investigation to identify those who destroyed it is ongoing.