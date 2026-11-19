Leaving vehicles in prohibited areas or violating parking rules in Tashkent leads to serious financial consequences. If your car is towed, the total cost will consist of the traffic violation fine plus fees for towing and impound lot services.

Considering that the base calculation amount (BHM) has been set at 440,000 soums as of September 1, 2026, let's calculate the total payment amount.

1. Fine for the violation

For violating stopping or parking rules (Article 128-6 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility), the following fines are set:

Base fine: 2 BHM — 880,000 soums .

Discounted payment: You can save significantly by paying the fine promptly: If paid within 15 days from the date of the decision — 50% discount, totaling 440,000 soums . If paid within 30 days — 30% discount, totaling 616,000 soums .



2. Towing and impound lot rates

By the decision of the Tashkent City Governor, maximum (limited) rates for towing services and storage in impound lots have been approved:

Towing service: Up to 20% of the BHM per kilometer traveled — up to 88,000 soums . At the same time, the total transport cost is capped at 4 BHM, i.e., 1,760,000 soums .

Impound lot storage: Up to 20% of the BHM per day — up to 88,000 soums.

Calculation example: Imagine your car was towed to an impound lot 3 km away and stayed there for 1 day. In this case, the total payment for towing and storage is:

Towing: 3 km × 88,000 soums = 264,000 soums.

Storage: 1 day × 88,000 soums = 88,000 soums.

Total additional cost: 352,000 soums.

Adding the violation fine (if paid within 15 days — 440,000 soums) to this, the total cost amounts to approximately 792,000 soums.

Type of cost Details and prices Parking fine (128-6) 880,000 soums (440,000 soums within 15 days) Towing service (based on distance) Up to 88,000 soums (per km) Impound lot storage (per day) Up to 88,000 soums

Important news (effective December 24, 2026)

In accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 508, starting from December 24, 2026, the towing process in Tashkent is being fully transferred to a unified electronic system. This means several changes for drivers:

Stopping the process: If a driver arrives before the car is loaded onto the tow truck and resolves the violation (e.g., drives the car away themselves), the car will not be towed. In such a case, the driver will only be issued a parking fine for leaving the vehicle in a prohibited area. However, if the loading process has already begun, it cannot be stopped. Retrieving the car: To release a car from the impound lot, the violation must first be fully resolved (i.e., the fine and all service fees must be paid). After that, the car can be retrieved from the lot based on a QR-coded permit issued through the electronic system.

Do you think these financial penalties, which can reach 700,000–800,000 soums, are sufficient to deter drivers from leaving cars in prohibited areas? Leave your opinion in the comments!