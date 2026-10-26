Air attack in the skies of Riyadh: Ballistic missile fired by Houthis intercepted over Saudi Arabia

The forces of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and successfully destroyed a ballistic missile in the air, which had been fired by the "Ansar Allah" (Houthi) movement from Yemen toward the kingdom's capital, Riyadh. This was reported by Reuters news agency, citing an official statement from the coalition.

This incident has brought the security crisis in the Middle East to a new stage against the backdrop of military clashes flaring up again in the region after four years of relative calm and truce.

The attack and capital security: Details of the official statement

The prompt actions of the Kingdom's air defense forces prevented serious casualties that could have been inflicted on the capital:

Strike towards the capital: A statement released by the Saudi-led coalition noted that the Houthi ballistic missile was fired precisely at the city of Riyadh, home to millions of residents;

Successful interception: Air defense systems detected the target in a timely manner and completely neutralized it in the sky before it entered the city limits;

Reuters confirmation: The international agency confirmed the official information from the coalition regarding the interception of the missile and the elimination of the emergency.

Four years of silence end: Why have clashes reignited?

The situation in the region has deteriorated significantly since mid-July:

Resumption of the war: Armed clashes between the Yemeni government army, supported by Saudi Arabia, and the "Ansar Allah" forces flared up again in mid-July after a four-year hiatus;

Dominance along the Red Sea: During this period, the Houthis achieved significant military dominance, managing to take control of the entire western coastal areas of the Red Sea;

Control of the Bab-al-Mandeb Strait: Furthermore, cities near the Bab-al-Mandeb Strait—a crucial geostrategic hub for international trade and the passage of oil tankers—also fell into the hands of the "Ansar Allah" forces.

The latest ballistic missile attack on Riyadh indicates that the security of strategic sea lanes and cities in the region remains under even more serious threat.