Houthis target Saudi capital for the 3rd time — Details of the Riyadh attack

Military confrontation in the Middle East has escalated to an unprecedented level. Yemen's Houthis launched another devastating strike targeting the international airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. According to the latest reports, at least 12 people were killed and another 309 people sustained varying degrees of serious injuries as a result of the attack.

This became the third major strike by the Houthis targeting the kingdom's capital within a week.

Ambulance helicopters and overcrowded hospitals

According to the international news agency Reuters, a state of emergency arose in the capital following the attack:

Heavy casualties: It has been confirmed that 12 civilians were killed in the area hit by the strike, and 309 injured individuals are receiving emergency medical care;

Pressure on medical facilities: All clinics and central hospitals in the capital are overflowing with the influx of wounded being brought in by ambulances and helicopters;

Concern in the capital center: These attacks, carried out for the third consecutive day, have become a serious test for Saudi infrastructure and air defense systems.

Hundreds of strikes by the Saudi coalition and Washington's reaction

Following the attack, the Arab military coalition led by Saudi Arabia launched sharp retaliatory measures:

Hundreds of counter-strikes: Coalition forces announced that they have launched hundreds of retaliatory airstrikes on key military bases, warehouses, and launch positions belonging to the Houthis in Yemeni territory;

Donald Trump's statement: Commenting on the incident, the US President emphasized that Washington is "seriously considering the possibility" of directly joining the military strikes conducted by Saudi Arabia.

Potential US military intervention and the exchange of strikes between the parties pose a risk that the war zone in the Middle East could expand further, leading to a regional and global security crisis.