Houthis announce attack on Saudi Arabian capital: Targeted facilities

The "Ansar Allah" (Houthi) movement in Yemen has announced that it carried out an attack on King Khalid International Airport in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, as well as a number of important strategic facilities. This incident, which the international community is monitoring closely, could further escalate the military-political situation in the region.

Attack details and primary targets

According to a statement by the movement's military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, modern ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) were used during these military operations. The Houthis selected the following facilities as primary targets: