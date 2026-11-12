Houthis announce attack on Saudi Arabian capital: Targeted facilities

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Houthis announce attack on Saudi Arabian capital: Targeted facilities

The "Ansar Allah" (Houthi) movement in Yemen has announced that it carried out an attack on King Khalid International Airport in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, as well as a number of important strategic facilities. This incident, which the international community is monitoring closely, could further escalate the military-political situation in the region.

Attack details and primary targets

According to a statement by the movement's military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, modern ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) were used during these military operations. The Houthis selected the following facilities as primary targets:

  • King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and the pumping stations of the "East-West" oil pipeline.

  • The world-famous "Saudi Aramco" oil facility located in Abqaiq.

  • A major financial center in Riyadh.

  • Areas in southwestern Yemen where Saudi military forces are concentrated.

Attack parameters

Details and information

Spokesperson

Yahya Sarea (Military spokesperson for "Ansar Allah")

Weapons used

Ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones

Primary targets

King Khalid Airport, "Saudi Aramco," and oil pipelines

Claims regarding consequences

It is claimed that fires broke out at the facilities and there were casualties among military personnel

Additional statements and official response

Movement spokesperson Yahya Sarea emphasized that the Houthis' military operations were directed solely at military bases and strategic oil facilities. At the same time, he categorically denied accusations by Saudi Arabian officials that a drone was intercepted in the airspace over the city of Mecca. So far, the Saudi Arabian side has not provided any official comment regarding these statements.

In your opinion, what will be the impact of such military conflicts in the Middle East on the global energy market and political stability? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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