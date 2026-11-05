51 billion dollars for peace: Houthis set major conditions for Saudi Arabia

·60·World
51 billion dollars for peace: Houthis set major conditions for Saudi Arabia

The Ansar Allah movement (Houthis), which controls power in Yemen, has put forward massive financial and political demands in exchange for ending years of military conflict with Saudi Arabia and signing a peace treaty. According to information published by the influential The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Houthis are demanding 51 billion dollars in reparations in cash from Riyadh.

In addition to the financial payment, Saudi officials have also been asked to make a series of geopolitical concessions that would fundamentally alter the balance of power in Yemen.

The Houthis' 3 main conditions: From reparations to recognition of power

The Ansar Allah movement has put forward the following key demands for a peace agreement:

  • 51 billion dollars in reparations: The Houthis consider this massive sum to be compensation that must be paid to rebuild Yemen's infrastructure, which was destroyed as a result of the Saudi-led coalition's years of airstrikes and economic blockade;

  • Official recognition as a legitimate force: The movement has demanded that Saudi Arabia formally recognize them diplomatically as the sole and legitimate governing authority of Yemen;

  • Abandoning the current government: The Houthis have made it a condition for Riyadh to completely stop providing military and financial support to the internationally recognized legitimate government of Yemen.

Saudi Arabia's stance: The Crown Prince is concerned

Riyadh officials and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally have no intention of agreeing to such harsh conditions:

  • Condition of military superiority: Mohammed bin Salman is absolutely unwilling to agree to such terms from a position of defeat without having achieved clear military superiority on the ground;

  • Risk of new threats: The Kingdom's leadership fears that providing such a large sum and making political concessions could embolden the Houthis, encouraging them to demand even more money and launch new attacks in the future;

  • Previous 1 billion dollar offer: Previously, reports circulated that Saudi Arabia, mediated by Tehran (Iran), had offered to allocate 1 billion dollars to the Houthis to stop border attacks, but this turned out to be very small compared to the current 51 billion dollar demand.

The complex negotiations surrounding Yemen and the further development of tensions in the Middle East are entering an even more dangerous phase against the backdrop of these demands.

Ansar AllahYemenSaudi ArabiaMohammed bin Salman
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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