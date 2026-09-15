Saudi asks Britain for military aid against Houthis: Will London enter a major war?

·6·World
Saudi asks Britain for military aid against Houthis: Will London enter a major war?

The situation in the Middle East has once again reached a peak of tension — the bloody confrontation in Yemen has crossed regional borders, threatening global trade and energy security. According to sensational information reported by the influential "Bloomberg" agency citing informed sources, the Saudi Arabian government has officially asked London for direct military and diplomatic support to repel unexpected fierce attacks by the "Ansar Allah" (Houthi) Shia movement in Yemen and to protect its oil infrastructure from missile strikes.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has not yet made a final decision on interfering in large-scale military operations, but has so far agreed to send military advisers to Saudi soil. British experts and advisers strongly emphasize to Andy Burnham that the Houthis establishing full control over the Bab el-Mandeb Strait would cause a terrible disaster for global shipping and the international economy. Meanwhile, the Houthis have managed to capture important areas along the Red Sea coast, including the major port of Al-Mokha.

So, why has Saudi Arabia come to need Western support, what consequences will London's new military step in the Middle East lead to, and how will the Bab el-Mandeb crisis strike the global market?

Riyadh's request to London: Oil facilities and rapid military assistance

Details of Saudi Arabia's urgent appeal to Britain:

  • Call for military and diplomatic aid: According to "Bloomberg", the British Prime Minister has received a formal petition from Saudi Arabia to stop the fierce attacks by the Iran-backed group;

  • Protecting oil networks: Riyadh is asking Britain for modern military forces to defend oil fields and refineries, which are crucial for its national treasury and the global market, from Houthi drones and cruise missiles;

  • The Prime Minister's hesitation: British Prime Minister Andy Burnham is in no rush to enter into a direct military intervention and for now is limiting himself to sending a corps of experienced military advisers to Saudi Arabia.

Bab el-Mandab Strait: A danger that could paralyze global trade

British government advisers are warning of the worst-case scenarios:

  • Global shipping under threat: Experts explained to the Prime Minister that if the "Ansar Allah" forces take the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait completely under their control, it will cause a catastrophic downturn in the international shipping system;

  • The next blow to the global economy: The closure or Houthi takeover of the main sea gateway leading into the Suez Canal will lead to a sharp global rise in oil and commodity prices;

  • Strategic Al-Mokha port lost: Over the past week, the Houthis launched a rapid advance in southwestern Yemen, capturing the Red Sea coast and the strategically important port of Al-Mokha, further aggravating the situation.

The reignition of war: The shock strike at Sana'a airport

Chronology of events escalating the situation in the region:

  • July strike: The situation in Yemen sharply deteriorated in mid-July of this year — pro-government forces launched an attack at the moment when a plane carrying a delegation of Houthi leadership from Iran was landing at Sana'a airport;

  • Declaration of war: The "Ansar Allah" movement blamed Saudi Arabia directly for this attack and officially announced that the state of war against Riyadh would continue until the blockade of the territories under their control is completely lifted;

  • Change in the military balance: The rapid advance of the Houthis has altered the balance of forces in the region, forcing the Arab coalition and Western countries to make complex diplomatic and military decisions.

The degree of British intervention in the tension in Yemen and the final position it adopts to protect Saudi Arabia will determine the future security architecture of the entire Middle East region.

Do you think Great Britain and Western countries should fully enter the armed conflict in Yemen to protect the Red Sea and Saudi oil infrastructure, or will this further ignite the conflict? How will the precarious situation around the Bab el-Mandab Strait affect the global oil market? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis concerning global politics and security with all your friends and international affairs observers!

Saudi ArabiaBab el-MandabAnsar AllahBritish Prime Minister Andy Burnham
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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