Tension in the Middle East: Details of the attack on strategic facilities in Saudi Arabia

·10·World
Tension in the Middle East: Details of the attack on strategic facilities in Saudi Arabia

Military confrontation in the Middle East region has entered a more dangerous phase. Yahya Saria, a military spokesman for the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement in Yemen, announced that major strikes had been carried out using ballistic missiles and combat drones against a number of important strategic and military targets within Saudi Arabia.

According to an official statement issued by the Houthis, the strikes covered not only military bases in border areas but also civilian infrastructure in the kingdom's capital.

Key targeted facilities: Airport and military camps

The movement's spokesman disclosed the following details regarding the military operations carried out:

  • King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh: It is claimed that a ballistic missile strike was launched against the international airport located in the Saudi capital, causing significant material damage to the facility;

  • Targets in Jizan and Najran: A drone attack was carried out on a military radar system north of Jizan. Additionally, ballistic missiles struck a military camp in Najran and the border guard command building in Jizan, with reports of casualties and injuries among Saudi military personnel;

  • Al-Jawf and a downed drone: Six ballistic missiles were directed at positions of pro-Saudi forces in the east of Yemen's Al-Jawf province. Furthermore, it was reported that a modern Saudi "Wing Loong II" reconnaissance-strike unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down over the skies of Taiz province.

The root of the tension: Regional confrontation is intensifying

The armed conflict between the Saudi-led coalition and the Yemeni Houthis has been ongoing since 2014. However, the conflict has flared up even more in recent months:

  • In July 2026, the rebels announced a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia and had repeatedly attacked oil tankers belonging to the kingdom;

  • At the beginning of August, the Houthis launched a major offensive in southwestern Yemen, and in September, they took full control of strategically important areas around the port of Mocha and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

So far, Saudi Arabian officials have not fully commented on these claims, particularly regarding the consequences of the strike on the capital's airport. The situation continues to pose a serious threat to international security and global energy supplies.

YemenHouthisSaudi ArabiaAnsar Allah
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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