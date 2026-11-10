A new war in the Middle East: From Sanaa airport to the Riyadh attack — how did the conflict ignite?

Yemen's "Ansar Allah" (Houthi) movement has launched fresh missile strikes toward the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. According to an urgent statement released by the Reuters agency, the Saudi-led Arab military coalition successfully intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired in the direction of the capital.

Bloody escalation after 4 years of silence

This attack marks the latest critical phase of military clashes that have reignited in the region since August. The relative calm and silence observed between the parties for four years have collapsed in recent months.

The resurgence of tension was triggered by strikes on Sanaa airport carried out by the Yemeni government army, which is supported by Riyadh. In response, the Houthis initially attacked Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, and now the strikes have shifted directly to Saudi Arabian territory and its capital.