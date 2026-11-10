A new war in the Middle East: From Sanaa airport to the Riyadh attack — how did the conflict ignite?

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A new war in the Middle East: From Sanaa airport to the Riyadh attack — how did the conflict ignite?

Yemen's "Ansar Allah" (Houthi) movement has launched fresh missile strikes toward the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh. According to an urgent statement released by the Reuters agency, the Saudi-led Arab military coalition successfully intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired in the direction of the capital.

Bloody escalation after 4 years of silence

This attack marks the latest critical phase of military clashes that have reignited in the region since August. The relative calm and silence observed between the parties for four years have collapsed in recent months.

The resurgence of tension was triggered by strikes on Sanaa airport carried out by the Yemeni government army, which is supported by Riyadh. In response, the Houthis initially attacked Saudi tankers in the Red Sea, and now the strikes have shifted directly to Saudi Arabian territory and its capital.

Stages of the event

Date / Period

Action and consequence

Temporary silence

Over 4 years

Cessation of direct large-scale strikes between the parties

Re-ignition of the conflict

August

Yemeni army strike on Sanaa International Airport

Retaliatory strikes

August–autumn months

Houthi drone and missile attacks on Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea

Attack on the capital

Latest situation

Destruction of 2 missiles aimed at Riyadh by coalition air defense systems

"Following the strikes on Sanaa airport, maritime trade routes in the Red Sea were targeted, and now missiles are flying toward the strategic center of Saudi Arabia — this means the regional security balance has been disrupted once again."

Oil market and Red Sea security in question

Although the Saudi coalition's neutralization of the missiles in the air prevented casualties in the capital, the incident is a serious warning signal for global markets. At a time when tanker traffic in the Red Sea is at risk, attempts to attack key oil-producing centers and capital infrastructure exert direct pressure on oil prices and international logistics costs.

The situation in the region continues to escalate rapidly; observers do not rule out the possibility that the coalition will launch retaliatory airstrikes on Houthi bases in Yemen in the coming hours.

Do you think the end of the four-year silence in Yemen and the missile strikes on Riyadh will restart a major Middle East war? Share your opinion in the comments.

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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