Julen Lopetegui to leave Qatar national team: Coach's unexpected decision

Renowned Spanish specialist Julen Lopetegui has decided to end his tenure as head coach of the Qatar national team. According to the prestigious Marca publication, the coach has decided not to extend his current contract, which expires in April 2027.

Reasons for the decision and the Asian Cup issue

It is reported that the main reason for Julen Lopetegui's decision is the rescheduling of the Asian Cup. Previously, it was reported that due to attacks by Houthi rebels from Yemen on Saudi Arabia, the 2027 Asian Cup was postponed to January 2028. The resulting changes have impacted the coach's plans. It is highly likely that the experienced specialist will continue his career at club level rather than with a national team.

Situation and statistics Details and information Head coach Julen Lopetegui (Spanish specialist) National team Qatar national team (managed since 2025) Contract status Contract expiring in April 2027 will not be extended Main reason Asian Cup postponement to 2028 due to security threats

End of Lopetegui's tenure in Qatar

Recall that Julen Lopetegui was appointed head coach of the Qatar national team in 2025. Under his leadership, the Qataris participated in the 2026 World Cup, finishing last in Group B. The coach's departure is expected to usher in a new era of change for Qatar football.

How much do you think Julen Lopetegui's departure will affect the Qatar national team's performance? Leave your thoughts in the comments!