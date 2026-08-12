Djenna Ortega became the center of attention because of her appearance

·216·Culture
Djenna Ortega became the center of attention because of her appearance

Jenna Ortega, known around the world for the series «Wednesday», had planned to discuss her career, collaboration with Tim Byorton and childhood casting experiences in her latest interview. However, the conversation unexpectedly turned to a completely different topic.

After the interview was published on August 11, social media users focused primarily on the actress’s appearance. Some fans even began comparing her to the famous singer Ariana Grande.

“The next Ariana Grande,” one user wrote. Comments like this became even more frequent after photos from the interview quickly spread on the social network X.

Djenna Ortega became the center of attention because of her appearance

During the conversation, Ortega herself shared an interesting memory from her childhood acting career. She said there were times when she tried not to eat or even drink water all day because she was afraid of making those around her uncomfortable during certain auditions and on-set processes.

The actress’s remarks intensified online discussions. While some users expressed concern about her health, others spoke out against constantly commenting on the appearance of public figures.

Interestingly, Ortega has never said that she used GLP-1 weight-loss drugs. Nevertheless, comments about her appearance became the main topic of discussion following the interview.

Jenna Ortega shown side by side with and without makeup.

In the interview, the actress also recalled how the series «Wednesday» changed her life. Shortly after the show premiered in 2022, she realized just how enormously popular it had become.

Ortega also remembered appearing before fans at Comic-Con in Brazil, saying that some people fainted from excitement.

“It felt as though an earthquake was happening inside the building. This was not normal,” the actress recalled.

Today, 23-year-old Ortega is considered one of Hollywood’s most famous young stars. However, she says she could never have imagined such fame as a child.

When the actress told her parents at the age of seven that she wanted to become an actor, they laughed instead of believing her. Years later, that little girl became a star known around the world.

Jenna OrtegaAriana GrandeTim BurtonBrazil
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