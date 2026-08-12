A New Sensation in the Guinness Book: How Did the Footballer Achieve a World Record?

Twenty-four-year-old UAE citizen Hamad Ali Al-Shehhi, who has once again astonished the sporting world by demonstrating skill worthy of Babur and the limitless potential of human beings. This athlete, who holds numerous Guinness World Records in football, decided to test his foot skills on a basketball court this time and achieved a world-class result.

A masterful shot from 12 meters (39.37 feet)

Al-Shehhi decided to set the world record for the longest-distance shot into a basketball hoop by striking the basketball with his heel (the back part of his foot).

The athlete’s remarkable skill is clearly visible in the record-setting video widely circulated online: he first flicks the basketball upward with his foot, then delivers a precise and powerful heel strike to the ball in midair, sending it accurately into the basketball hoop from a distance of nearly 12 meters (39.37 feet).

Historic records before the heel kick

Hamad Ali Al-Shehhi is no stranger to the Guinness World Records. Before this, he had already recorded a series of impressive achievements in controlling a football:

Kicking a ball with the knee in 1 minute: 215 times;

Covering a distance of 50 meters (164 feet) with a ball balanced on the knee: 10.50 seconds (the fastest time);

Kicking a ball with the knee while seated in 1 minute: 211 times.

“My motivation is my boundless love for football”

In an interview with representatives of Guinness World Records, the athlete spoke passionately about this triumph and his goal:

“I wanted to officially document and celebrate the skills I had developed over the years through my passion for football and arduous training. My love for football is my greatest source of motivation. I am immensely proud to have defended the honor of the United Arab Emirates on the world stage through this achievement and record,” — said Hamad Ali Al-Shehhi.

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