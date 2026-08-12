Lionel Messi temporarily sidelined after his father’s death

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi will be temporarily unavailable due to a devastating loss in his family. The footballer’s father, Jorge Messi, died at the age of 68 in a hospital in Rosario, Argentina. The tragic news deeply saddened everyone at the American club, while teammates and the coaching staff expressed their condolences to the Argentine forward. Goal.com reports it.

According to information published by Goal.com, the tragedy has seriously affected the team’s internal atmosphere and Messi’s psychological state. Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos did not hide the fact that the loss had deeply affected the entire dressing room. He said that during such difficult times, it is often hard to find the right words, and that the club is ready to support its captain in every possible way.

Memorial ceremony and support from fans

The club’s management and the team paid a fitting tribute to the late Jorge Messi. A minute’s silence was observed before the latest Leagues Cup match at Nu Stadium, while his name was displayed on the stadium screens. The players also wore black armbands as a mark of respect.

Thousands of fans gathered at the stadium also showed their support for their captain. In the 10th minute, supporters raised special flags in honor of Leo, while an emotional banner reading “Fuerza Leo” was displayed in the stands. Such tributes once again confirmed that humanity always comes first in the world of football.

Return date remains unknown

It is currently unclear when Lionel Messi will return to the team. Head coach Guillermo Hoyos stressed that the legendary footballer would be given as much time as he needs to mourn with his family and recover emotionally. The club’s management also stated that human considerations are more important than sporting results, giving the forward complete freedom.

Nevertheless, Inter Miami continues preparing for its upcoming official matches. On Wednesday, the team will face Club León in the group stage of the 2026 Leagues Cup. The coaching staff is working on tactics to compensate for the absence of its leader on the pitch.