Guinness World Record: Chinese Man Spins 33 Hoops Upside Down (Video)

Human willpower and persistent self-improvement can lead to unexpected and astonishing results. Chinese athlete Yan Yanjia managed to break a Guinness World Record by spinning 33 hoops (hula hoops) at once while hanging upside down, becoming.

An Astonishing Record in Guilin

During the record attempt in Guilin, Guangxi Province, Yan Yanjia hung upside down from a special play and sports apparatus. Two of his friends helped by passing the hoops over his head and lowering them to his hips.

In accordance with the rules of Guinness World Records, Yanjia managed to keep all 33 spinning hoops balanced for the required amount of time. In doing so, he became the new world record holder for the most hoops spun upside down, surpassing the previous record by 10 hoops .

From Obesity to a World Record: An Eight-Year Journey of Perseverance

Remarkably, Yanjia began practicing these challenging sports simply to lose weight.

“In 2018, doctors diagnosed me with fatty liver disease caused by obesity and advised me to lose weight immediately. At that time, I bought a 2-kilogram hoop for training and managed to reduce my weight from 80 kg to 63 kg in just one month. Of course, the key factor in successfully losing weight was gradually and strictly controlling my diet,”he told Guinness representatives in an interview.

The Next Milestone: Pull-Ups and Hoops

Despite achieving a world record, the athlete does not intend to stop there. He says more challenging and ambitious goals lie ahead.

“My next goal is to set a record for spinning hoops while doing pull-ups. This exercise requires several times more strength and an exceptionally high level of body stability than the record performed while hanging upside down,”the record holder added.

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