Barcelona Begin Talks Over Pedro Porro Transfer

Barcelona have made initial contact with representatives of Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro as they prepare for expected changes in their defense. The Catalan giants are active in the transfer market as interest from England in one of their key defenders, Jules Koundé, continues to grow. Goal.com reports .

Potential Defensive Changes and Arsenal Interest

According to Metro and renowned Spanish journalist Gerard Romero’s Jijantes project, Barcelona’s management are trying to prevent potential departures before the summer transfer window closes. In particular, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is very keen to sign France international Jules Koundé. Although Koundé has not expressed a desire to leave, uncertainty over his future is forcing the Catalan club to look for alternatives.

According to Gerard Romero, Barcelona officially contacted Pedro Porro’s inner circle and representatives in recent days. The Spanish full-back is currently one of Tottenham’s highest-paid players and recently signed a long-term contract with the London club.

Pedro Porro’s International Success

The 26-year-old Pedro Porro has produced consistently reliable performances in the Premier League in recent seasons. He joined Tottenham on loan from Sporting CP in January 2023, before the English club later made the move permanent. The footballer also impressed for Spain at an international tournament held in North America, helping the national team become world champions and starting almost every match of the competition.

His consistent performances for the London club and success on the international stage have attracted the attention of Spain’s top clubs. However, the transfer would not be easy for Barcelona to complete, as the player signed a lucrative new contract with Tottenham in July that runs until 2031.

Tottenham’s Position

Tottenham head coach Roberto De Zerbi considers Pedro Porro one of the most important components of his tactical system. The Italian coach highly values the defender’s ability to contribute equally in defense and attack.

Pedro is a very important player for our team, and he constantly shows that he can influence the game in both areas, De Zerbi said after the player’s contract was extended. In addition to his technical ability, I also appreciate his mentality. He wants to learn and improve every day.

For now, Barcelona have limited their efforts to initial talks, with further steps depending on Jules Koundé’s situation and the club’s financial capabilities.