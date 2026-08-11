Actress Farangiz Abdazova becomes a mother for the first time

Actress Farangiz Abdazova shared one of the happiest pieces of news in her life with her fans. She announced that she had become a mother for the first time and had given birth to a son on 8 August.

The actress shared the happy news in a video posted on her Instagram page. She also showed the date of her child’s birth and captioned the video: “Welcome, my son! 08.08.2026”.

This joyful news did not leave the actress’s followers indifferent either. They congratulated Farangiz Abdazova on the happiness of motherhood and wished her new arrival—a baby boy—health, happiness, and a long life.