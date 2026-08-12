PSG Agree Deal With Barcelona for Ferran Torres Transfer

Paris Saint-Germain are close to signing Spain forward Ferran Torres from Barcelona. According to a sports publication, the parties have reached a verbal agreement on a transfer fee of €55 million. The deal is being viewed as an important step in the French champions’ efforts to strengthen their attack. Goal.com reports .

PSG initially offered €40 million for the player, but the Catalan club rejected the proposal. The Parisian side then increased its offer to €50 million in guaranteed payments plus €5 million in bonuses. The total matches the amount Barcelona paid for the player in 2021.

The personal involvement of head coach Luis Enrique played a decisive role in convincing the 26-year-old forward to move to Paris. The manager called the player and promised him regular playing time through his tactical plans and rotation policy. Their mutual respect and trust laid the foundation for the successful completion of the transfer.

Working With Luis Enrique and a New Challenge

Luis Enrique also relied heavily on Torres while managing the Spain national team and continued to show faith in him during periods of criticism. The player’s close personal history with the coach was also cited as one of the factors behind his decision to choose France over staying in Catalonia.

Ferran Torres scored 16 goals for Barcelona in La Liga during the 2025/26 season. He also became one of the key figures in Spain’s triumph at the most recent World Cup, scoring in the final.

Nevertheless, the 26-year-old rejected the club management’s offers to extend his contract. Torres felt that he was not sufficiently valued by the hierarchy and decided to continue his career elsewhere. His departure will require the coaching staff to find new solutions.

At the French club, Torres is expected to replace Gonzalo Ramos, who moved to Milan in the summer. The experienced forward’s arrival will fill a gap in PSG’s attack and undoubtedly bring additional competition to the team’s frontline.