Sensational Discovery: How Human Facial Emotions Affect Dogs’ Brains

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Sensational Discovery: How Human Facial Emotions Affect Dogs’ Brains

Dogs, humanity’s closest and most loyal friends, do not merely sense their owners’ moods — they can read the emotions on our faces like a book. A new study by scientists at the University of Vienna in Austria has directly demonstrated it.

Neural Imaging of the Brain: How Dogs See Happy Faces

Researchers used advanced tomography and machine-learning algorithms to study the brain activity of 12 Border Collies. During the experiment, the animals were shown images of human faces expressing different emotions: happiness, anger, fear, and sadness.

The neuroimaging results were astonishing: Areas of the dogs’ brains responsible for processing higher cognitive functions and the reward system — the temporal cortex and caudate nucleus — became active only when they were shown images of happy and smiling people. In contrast, these brain regions showed no positive response when the dogs viewed angry or sad faces.

Fear and Anger: First Evidence of Distinguishing Negative Emotions

The researchers then conducted a deeper analysis of the Collies’ whole-brain responses and made another important discovery. Dogs can distinguish not only between “good” and “bad” moods but also between negative emotions themselves. Their brains revealed distinct neural patterns that enabled them to differentiate a human expression of fear from anger and sadness.

“Our study provides the first formal evidence that dogs can accurately distinguish between two negatively valenced human facial expressions, such as fear and anger. This shows that the canine brain can group human facial expressions by emotional valence and distinguish contrasts specifically associated with fear”, the scientific paper states.

A Fundamental Shift in Communication: “They Evolved Alongside Us”

The study’s lead author, Laura Cuaya, emphasizes that this ability developed as dogs lived alongside humans in the same ecosystem for centuries:

“Dogs have evolved alongside us for thousands of years to better understand our facial expressions and cooperate effectively with us. Recognizing this could fundamentally transform communication between people and dogs, as well as the way we care for them”.

Scientists now plan to study how dogs combine other factors, such as body language, vocal intonation, and scent, to fully understand behavior around humans.

Study Limitations: Are All Dogs the Same?

The scientists also openly acknowledged several limitations in their paper:

  1. Breed Characteristics: The Border Collies used in the study are considered more inclined to follow social commands and more intellectually capable than other dog breeds.

  2. Static Images: The experiment showed photographs rather than live, moving faces.

  3. Home Environment: All 12 participating dogs were pets raised in loving families. The scientists warn that dogs raised on the streets or in harsh conditions may respond differently to human emotional signals.

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University of ViennaAustriaLaura CuayaBorder Collies
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