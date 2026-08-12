Redmi K100 Pro Max Flagship Unveiled With Huge Battery and Powerful Processor

Xiaomi has officially unveiled its new and most advanced flagship smartphone, the Redmi K100 Pro Max. According to ixbt.com, the device combines high performance with cutting-edge technology and is expected to mark an important step for the mobile market. Alongside flagship-level capabilities, the new gadget also offers unique features. Ixbt.com reports .

The smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which works together with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. To ensure stable performance, the device features an enlarged cooling system with a circulation pump covering an area of 6300 square millimeters. It prevents overheating even during demanding tasks and gaming.

Display and Advanced Features

The device features a flat 6.9-inch OLED display based on M11 material, with a resolution of 2608 x 1200 pixels. Its refresh rate is an impressive 185 Hz. Smooth visuals and high-quality multimedia capabilities take the experience to a new level.

A 200-megapixel main camera with optical stabilization handles photos and videos. It is complemented by a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto module and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, enabling high-quality photography in any conditions.

Battery and Dimensions

The model’s key feature is its massive 9070 mAh battery, which contains 16 percent silicon. Despite its high capacity, the smartphone is just 8.45 mm thick and weighs 238 g. The back panel is made of fiberglass, while the body is fully protected against water and dust according to IP66, IP68, and IP69 standards.

The device supports 100 W wired charging, 50 W wireless charging, as well as 27 W wired and 22.5 W wireless reverse charging. The model also features an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, the HyperOS 3.0 operating system, and a dedicated Bose 2.1-channel acoustic system.

In China, the Redmi K100 Pro Max starts at 4499 yuan for the 12/256 GB version, equivalent to approximately 670 dollars. The top-end configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage is priced at 5999 yuan, or approximately 890 dollars. During the presentation, a smaller version called the Redmi K100 Pro was also unveiled.