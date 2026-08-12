Enzo Maresca Speaks About the Erling Haaland Rule and Manchester City

·49·Sport
Enzo Maresca Speaks About the Erling Haaland Rule and Manchester City

Manchester City’s new head coach Enzo Maresca has discussed an intriguing tactical situation involving the club’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland. The coach addressed the strict rules he used at his previous clubs and the star forward’s movements on the pitch. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 46-year-old Italian coach has begun building his philosophy, based on discipline and control, on the foundations laid by Pep Guardiola. One of Maresca’s key demands is to maintain strict communication and order on the pitch throughout the match.

Strict Discipline on the Pitch

One of the coach’s distinctive tactical approaches concerns the team’s immediate reaction after scoring a goal. He prefers to communicate directly with the captains during the most intense moments of a match.

Maresca noted that he used the same method in previous seasons: “When I worked at Leicester and Chelsea, I had one rule: when we scored, the captain had to come to the bench to receive instructions, not to celebrate,” the coach said, explaining that he prioritizes tactical changes over emotions.

An Unexpected Situation Involving Haaland

According to The New York Times, although this rule worked successfully at his previous clubs, the situation at Manchester City could be slightly different. In particular, if the team’s leading scorer Erling Haaland were to become captain, it could create a minor problem for the coaching staff.

Maresca explained the humorous situation as follows: “That’s a good question. If the captain scores, then he can celebrate. If Erling is the captain, oh my God! We’ll have a problem. Can you imagine?” he joked, referring to the Norwegian forward’s habit of scoring regularly.

This approach shows how important the atmosphere within the squad and tactical discipline will be for Manchester City ahead of the new season. Enzo Maresca continues to put his ideas into practice.

Enzo MarescaErling HaalandManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball News
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