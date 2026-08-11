Zebo Raximova Showed an Unusual Cactus Garden in Monaco (video)

Actress and travel-loving blogger Zebo Raximova visited Monaco, one of the smallest countries in the world, during her latest trip.

The blogger shared a video on her page showing her visit to a cactus garden in Monaco. In the footage, she showed her followers various cacti with unusual appearances growing in the garden.

Zebo Raximova wrote beneath the video: “It turns out there is a cactus garden in Monaco. Which cactus did you like the most?”

The video also sparked interest among her followers. In the comments, users selected the cacti they liked best and shared their opinions.

If you happened to visit Monaco, would you visit the “Cactus Garden”? Share your thoughts in the comments.