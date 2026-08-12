Barcelona Forward Misses Transfer Due to Serious Injury

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Barcelona Forward Misses Transfer Due to Serious Injury

Barcelona forward Roony Bardghji has suffered another tear to the cruciate ligaments in his right knee during training. According to GOAL.com, the serious injury completely ruined the 20-year-old Swede’s plans to join another club before the summer transfer window closed. Goal.com reports it.

The player, who sustained the serious injury in training on Monday, will have to undergo surgery in the coming days. Medical examinations confirmed that he will be sidelined for an extended period and will need months to return to the pitch. This is the second serious injury of his career, after he suffered the same injury to the same knee while playing for Copenhagen in 2024.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick had openly explained that it would be difficult for the player to secure a place in the starting XI next season and advised him to look for a new team. After that, the two sides began actively working on a summer transfer. To avoid any risk before a potential move, Bardghji was not included in the squads for Saturday’s friendly matches against Nottingham Forest and Udinese.

English Premier League clubs had shown interest

According to ESPN, there had been interest in the young winger from leading European leagues, including clubs from the English Premier League. This setback occurred just as Barcelona’s management was planning to accelerate transfer negotiations, changing all of their plans.

Roony Bardghji joined Barcelona from Copenhagen last summer for approximately €2 million. In his debut season in Spain, the Swedish footballer made 28 appearances in all competitions and scored two goals. However, most of his appearances came as a substitute.

Barcelona’s signing of forwards such as Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi during the summer transfer window was expected to further reduce Bardghji’s chances of regularly playing in the starting lineup. For this reason, the coaching staff preferred him to gain playing time at another club, but the unexpected injury has derailed all those plans.

BarcelonaRoony BardghjiLa LigaTransferFootball
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