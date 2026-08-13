Cesc Fàbregas Praises Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s Leadership

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fàbregas praised the club’s leadership for showing patience with head coach Mikel Arteta during his difficult early period. After the friendly between Arsenal and Como, the former midfielder highlighted how rare such a long-term strategic approach is in modern football. The match ended in a 1–1 draw, with the English side winning the penalty shootout. This is what Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, Cesc Fàbregas is trying to use the culture and stability established by Arsenal as a model at Como, where he began his coaching career in Italy. The Spaniard, who made 303 appearances for the London club, praised Arsenal’s leadership for standing by Mikel Arteta during his difficult early seasons and refusing to abandon its strategic plan. In his view, this approach is a truly rare phenomenon in modern football.

Arsenal’s Experience and Long-Term Plans

Speaking after the match, Cesc Fàbregas noted that the Arsenal project began seven or eight years ago. He said he was grateful to sporting director Edu and other club officials for maintaining unity during difficult periods. Despite finishing eighth in the league for three consecutive seasons and missing out on Champions League qualification after ending one campaign in fifth place, the club stayed committed to its objectives.

Fàbregas pointed out that many clubs today have become accustomed to sacking a head coach after just three defeats. Such rash decisions often damage a team’s playing style and stability. For this reason, Cesc stressed the importance of studying Arsenal’s journey rather than repeating this mistake in modern football.

A Model for Como

Cesc Fàbregas, who currently manages Como, is seeking to instill the English club’s values and internal culture in his team. Although the Italian club has a different history and level of resources, he considers Arsenal’s unity in overcoming difficulties a distinctive example to follow. Mikel Arteta’s long-term work eventually bore fruit, turning the team into one of the Premier League’s leading sides.