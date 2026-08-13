Wildberries App Returns to the US App Store

The mobile app of the popular Wildberries marketplace has fully resumed operations in the App Store in the United States. According to ixbt.com, the press service of the combined Wildberries & Russ company reported that users can now download the app again and install its latest updates. The press service reported.

We remind you that the app disappeared from the US segment of Apple's platform on August 12 this year at approximately 17:30 Moscow time. Users connected to the US region were then unable to find the online store client or download it to their devices. The company said that the technical issue did not affect users in other countries.

The app's status in other regions

According to company representatives, the Wildberries app continued operating without interruption in the App Stores of Russia and other countries. Users who had previously installed the app retained access to all its features and full functionality. This showed that the issue was not global and was limited to a specific regional segment.

The RWB press service confirmed that the ability to search for, download and update the app had been successfully restored for users in the United States. However, the company did not disclose the factors behind the app's temporary removal or the underlying reasons for the situation.

The significance of such situations

In today's digital economy, even the short-term disappearance of major marketplace apps from app stores can create challenges for users and businesses. Platform rules and technical requirements are especially important for companies operating internationally. Technology market participants are currently working to resolve such outages quickly.

Experts note that such incidents can often result from a platform's internal moderation, update review processes or technical errors. In the Wildberries case, the issue was resolved quickly, and restoring app access for users in the United States was an important step.