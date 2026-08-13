Mikel Arteta praises Bruno Guimarães’ eagerness to take the field

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta expressed his admiration for newly signed midfielder Bruno Guimarães’ eagerness to make his club debut and his high level of motivation. According to Goal.com, the Brazilian made his first appearance in an Arsenal shirt during the latest friendly against Como at the Emirates Stadium following his high-profile move from Newcastle. This was reported by Goal.com reported by.

Despite taking part in just three training sessions after returning from his post-World Cup holiday, the midfielder looked sharp throughout the match and showed he was ready to quickly adapt to the team’s midfield. The game ended in a 1:1 draw, after which the sides turned to a penalty shootout for the fans’ entertainment.

Debut and praise from the coach

Mikel Arteta noted that it was clear from the moment the player arrived how eager he was to get on the pitch and play in front of the fans., the Spanish coach told reporters.

Arteta added that the player’s immediate desire to prove himself would help build strong connections within the team and could drive Arsenal to improve further in the future. Alongside tactical experiments, the friendly provided an excellent opportunity to assess the potential of young talents and new arrivals.

Action on the pitch and the penalty shootout

Young talent Myles Lewis-Skelly, who was active from the opening minutes, capitalised on a mistake by Como goalkeeper Jean Butez to put the hosts ahead. His heart gesture celebration in front of the Emirates crowd once again showcased the potential of the club’s academy. However, before half-time, Martin Baturina found the net against Kepa Arrizabalaga to restore parity.

After regular time ended in a draw, a penalty shootout was held to determine the winner. Arsenal prevailed 4:3, with another new signing, Christos Tzolis, successfully converting the decisive spot-kick.

A winning mentality in the dressing room

After the match, midfielder Mikel Merino spoke about the team’s shared desire and collective effort to keep winning trophies. According to him, the players are ready to step onto the pitch, show their best and repay the trust of fans who have risen to the pinnacle of English football.

Merino stressed that wearing this shirt was a major responsibility, noting that every match was a new final for them and that they would fight only for victory.