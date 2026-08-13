Nico González returns to Turin: Atlético Madrid and Juventus in talks

With little time left before the summer transfer window closes, Argentine winger Nico González has ended his holiday and returned to Turin. According to GOAL.com, although the 1998-born footballer is contractually obliged to begin training with Juventus, his future remains uncertain, with the transfer situation expected to become clearer by September 1. Goal.com reports .

The player’s current contract with the Turin club runs until June 30, 2029. However, Nico González does not want to remain with the Bianconeri and is determined to return to Atlético Madrid, where he showcased his talent during the 2025-26 season. That campaign, he made 37 appearances for Los Colchoneros and scored five goals.

Financial obstacles and the clubs’ positions

The main disagreement between the clubs concerns the financial terms. Atlético had been unable to activate the €32 million mandatory purchase clause because the appearance-related conditions for La Liga matches in the original agreement were not met. Nevertheless, the Madrid club continues to work on bringing the player back and is seeking to open new negotiations with Juventus.

At present, a significant financial gap remains between the parties. Atlético are offering €20–22 million for the player, while Juventus’ management is demanding at least €28–30 million. The Turin side has further strengthened its position through the player’s successful performances at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Abandoning Spalletti’s plans and final expectations

The coaching staff is also influencing the situation. Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti wanted Nico González in his squad, but it became clear during the coach’s request that the player’s position was firm. After an unsuccessful 2024-25 season, the Argentine winger has no desire to remain at the Italian club and intends only to move to Spain.

Experts believe the final agreement over the transfer could be delayed until the last days of the summer transfer window. The process is focused on finding a solution that satisfies the player’s wishes, Atlético’s ambitions and Juventus’ need to raise funds for future transfers.