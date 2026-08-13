US Allows Private Companies to Conduct Cyberattacks for the First Time

·32·Technology
US Allows Private Companies to Conduct Cyberattacks for the First Time

The US government has made a historic decision allowing specially vetted private companies to conduct offensive cyber operations against international criminal groups and hackers. According to a new presidential memorandum announced by the White House, the move will enable federal agencies to use the private sector’s innovative capabilities to combat cybercrime. TechCrunch.com reports .

According to the document, private companies participating in the program may launch disruptive attacks designed to destroy criminals’ data or systems and collect intelligence using spyware. These measures are intended to protect the federal government from extortion, financial fraud, and federal-level ransomware attacks.

A Major Policy and Legal Shift

Based on information distributed by ixbt.com and other sources, this policy change represents a fundamental shift in US federal computer-hacking law. Previously, private companies were strictly prohibited from conducting any cyberattacks or hacking operations without court approval.

Under previous administrations, the private sector could only defend itself against incoming cyberattacks and had no right to launch retaliatory attacks. However, the new memorandum changes this approach, opening an entirely new chapter in public-private cooperation.

Security Measures and Conditions

The program is still in its early stages, and its full operating procedures will be defined in specific guidelines developed over the next two months. The government also plans to involve small, specialized companies because they may be more effective at carrying out narrowly focused operations.

Any company wishing to participate must deposit $1 million into an escrow account, which will be confiscated if a violation is detected. In addition, every operation must be approved by representatives of the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security and conducted under strict federal government oversight.

Expected Challenges

According to the memorandum, companies’ actions must be guaranteed not to target systems or citizens within the United States. At the same time, participating companies must immediately alert the government to expected attacks on critical infrastructure such as power grids and water supplies.

Experts and critics fear that involving private companies in government-level hacking operations could lead to serious legal problems and disputes in the future. Nevertheless, the White House insists that this innovative approach is necessary to ensure cybersecurity.

CybersecurityUnited StatesHackersTechnologyNews
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