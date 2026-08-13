A New Era for Uzbek Clubs in Asia: Details of the 2026/2027 Season

·49·Sport
A New Era for Uzbek Clubs in Asia: Details of the 2026/2027 Season

Uzbek football is entering another historic and highly significant phase on the Asian stage. In the 2026/2027 football season, the country will for the first time have the AFC Elite Champions League's league stage featuring two teams at once.

Until now, Uzbekistan had never had two representatives in this elite competition at the same time in a single season.

Pakhtakor's dominant win and historic 20th appearance

Tashkent's Pakhtakor hosted Jordan's Al-Hussein in the qualifying round, thrashed them 3–0 and secured a place in the Elite Champions League.

In the match played on 11 August, the Lions' lineup featured Dostonbek Hamdamov who scored twice, while experienced Iraqi midfielder Bashar Resan scored the final goal to put the finishing touch on the match.

Thanks to this success, Pakhtakor will make its 20th appearance in Asia's premier and most prestigious club competition.

Neftchi — direct entry, Nasaf — in the AFC Champions League Two

As the reigning national champion, Fergana's Neftchi had already secured direct qualification for the AFC Elite Champions League league stage. Pakhtakor will now join the Fergana side.

In addition, Asia's second-tier competition by status — the AFC Champions League Two will feature Qarshi's Nasaf representing Uzbekistan. The Qarshi club, which won the bronze medal in the national championship, advanced directly to the group stage.

Our clubs playing in Asia in the 2026/2027 season:

  • AFC Elite Champions League: Neftchi and Pakhtakor

  • AFC Champions League Two: Nasaf

We wish our representatives success and victory in these tournaments featuring Asia's strongest clubs!

PakhtakorNeftchiNasafUzbekistan
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