Phil Foden Extends Contract With Manchester City

·36·Sport
Phil Foden Extends Contract With Manchester City

England midfielder Phil Foden has signed a new long-term contract with Manchester City that runs until 2030. The agreement also includes an option to extend it by a further 12 months, clearly demonstrating the club’s immense faith in its academy graduate and its vision for his future. This was reported by Goal.com reports.

In an exclusive interview with Goal.com, renowned former footballer Colin Hendry commented on Manchester City’s decision, stressing that the club is protecting its valuable asset from financial and transfer-market risks. In his view, although the past two seasons have not been particularly successful for the player, the new contract will help maintain his transfer value at a high level.

Prospects Under the New Manager

Since coming through Manchester City’s academy, Phil Foden has made 369 appearances for the club and has won the English Premier League six times during his career. His impressive trophy collection also includes the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Champions League.

Now 26, the midfielder has the ability to completely change the course of a match when he is performing at his very best. However, a dip in form over the past two seasons saw him left out of England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Future Goals and Changes Within the Team

Pep Guardiola’s departure and the appointment of his former assistant, Enzo Maresca, as head coach are opening a new chapter in Foden’s career. The player himself has welcomed these changes positively and said he is determined to re-establish his key role in the team.

Colin Hendry noted that the competition for places in midfield and for the No. 10 role in the England team is extremely fierce, with talents such as Cole Palmer also in contention. Nevertheless, the expert believes Phil Foden can once again fully showcase his potential and develop into a true world-class player.

Phil FodenManchester CityPremier LeagueEnzo MarescaFootball News
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