Burak Özçivit is expected to visit Tashkent again

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Burak Özçivit is expected to visit Tashkent again

Turkish actor Burak Özçivit is coming to Uzbekistan again. According to Bravo Orchestra, the artist will participate in a special joint show with the orchestra on November 19 at the Humo Arena stage in Tashkent.

The musical-theatrical performance titled BURAK IN BRAVO ORCHESTRA is expected to combine live orchestral performance, music related to the cinematic world, and acting performances. According to the organizers, this time Burak Özçivit will not only meet with fans, but will also be a full participant in the stage show.

During the event, musical compositions familiar from Turkish TV series and films are planned to be performed, and the actor will appear in various stage images. This will give fans an opportunity to see him in a different format than usual.

Recall that Burak Özçivit also visited Tashkent in May 2026 and took the stage at the National Palace of Cinematography Art of Uzbekistan with the play "The Most Beautiful Girl of Istanbul". This time, the actor will appear before the audience at one of the capital's major arenas — Humo Arena — together with Bravo Orchestra.

The event is scheduled to start on November 19 at 19:00. Tickets are already on sale.

Burak ÖzçivitHumo ArenaBravo Orchestra
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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