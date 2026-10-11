Young man proposes to his beloved at Izzat Shukurov's concert (video)

·80·Culture
Young man proposes to his beloved at Izzat Shukurov's concert (video)

Yesterday, on October 10, Izzat Shukurov's concert at Humo Arena in Tashkent was rich not only in musical performances, but also in romantic moments. During the concert, one of the young men proposed to his girlfriend to the accompaniment of the singer's song.

As captured in the videos, the young man approaches the girl with a bouquet of flowers in his hand. After presenting the flowers, he hands her a ring and asks for her hand in marriage. Following the girl's "yes" response, the young man puts the ring on her finger.

This romantic moment left a warm impression on the surrounding spectators. They applauded the couple and wished them happiness. Many captured these unforgettable moments on their phone cameras.

In the comments on the video spread on social networks, users are also congratulating the couple, wishing them a happy life and a strong family.

Izzat ShukurovHumo ArenaTashkentromantic proposal
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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