Singer Gaybulla Tursunov shared his impressions after his concert held yesterday, November 20, at Humo Arena. The artist said that it was one of the most exciting performances of his career, and he even forgot the lyrics while singing his first song.

In an interview, the performer did not hide the fact that he was very nervous at the beginning of the concert.

"I was nervous at the beginning. The lyrics of my first song didn't appear on the monitor. Then I even forgot them. But I managed to get through it. I don't think anyone noticed. I enjoyed it myself," said the singer.