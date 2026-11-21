Gaybulla Tursunov shares his impressions after his concert at Humo Arena (video)
Singer Gaybulla Tursunov shared his impressions after his concert held yesterday, November 20, at Humo Arena. The artist said that it was one of the most exciting performances of his career, and he even forgot the lyrics while singing his first song.
In an interview, the performer did not hide the fact that he was very nervous at the beginning of the concert.
"I was nervous at the beginning. The lyrics of my first song didn't appear on the monitor. Then I even forgot them. But I managed to get through it. I don't think anyone noticed. I enjoyed it myself," said the singer.
Gaybulla Tursunov noted that he had performed on stages before, including at Druzhba. However, performing in front of such a large audience at Humo Arena left a completely different impression on him.
The artist stated that he tried to lift the audience's spirits, perform the songs as well as possible, and ensure that the fans spent the time they set aside for his concert meaningfully.
Many fans who attended the concert are also sharing their impressions in comments on social networks. They are writing that the performance was of a high standard and that they enjoyed the concert immensely.
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