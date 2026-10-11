Izzat Shukurov gifts car to his father at concert (video)

Singer Izzat Shukurov presented an unexpected gift to his father (Tojivoy Shukurov) during his concert held on October 10 at the Humo Arena in Tashkent. He invited his father to the stage and expressed gratitude for all his hard work and support to this day. Afterward, he handed him the car keys.

This touching moment drew applause from the concert audience. The attendees in the hall greeted the singer's respect for his father with a round of applause.

Videos circulating on social networks show that the concert took place in high spirits, with fans singing along and witnessing unforgettable moments. However, undoubtedly one of the most memorable events of the evening was Izzat Shukurov gifting a car to his father.