Amirkhan Alikhodjaev defeats Russian opponent at Mangu 5 tournament

At the Mangu 5 tournament currently taking place in Tashkent, Uzbek MMA fighter Amirkhan Alikhodjaev secured another victory. He defeated Russia's Sharif Iskandarov by judges' decision in a bout that went the full distance.

On September 26, the Humo Arena complex in the capital is hosting the latest tournament of the Mangu Professional League. The competition program features a series of MMA fights involving representatives from Uzbekistan and other countries.

Amirkhan Alikhodjaev goes the distance in a three-round fight

The bout between Amirkhan Alikhodjaev and Sharif Iskandarov was organized in the welterweight division.

Scheduled for three rounds, the match lasted the full allocated time. In the end, the judges tallied the points and awarded the victory to the representative of Uzbekistan.

Thus, Alikhodjaev achieved an important victory over his Russian opponent at the Mangu 5 tournament in Tashkent.

Three rounds — a full fight — and ultimately the victory goes to the representative of Uzbekistan.

Amirkhan Alikhodjaev's professional record

According to open statistical data, prior to the Mangu 5 tournament, Alikhodjaev had fought 20 times in his professional career, recording 13 wins and 7 losses.

Meanwhile, Sharif Iskandarov held a professional record of 4 wins and 1 loss out of 5 fights before Mangu 5.

Alikhodjaev's victory at Mangu 5 was recorded as a new milestone in his professional career.

Mangu 5 turns into a major MMA night in Tashkent

The fifth tournament of the Mangu Professional League is being held on September 26 at the Humo Arena in Tashkent. The competition program includes several international bouts as well as championship matches.

In one of the main card fights of the tournament, Furqatbek Yakubov is stepping into the octagon against Russia's Ramazan Gayrbekov for the Mangu championship belt.

Thus, among the fights at Mangu 5, Amirkhan Alikhodjaev's victory over Sharif Iskandarov became one of the notable results for Uzbek MMA fans.