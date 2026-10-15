"Humo Arena" to host IBA Nomad 16 bare-knuckle fighting tournament — full card

Tashkent is getting ready to host another major martial arts night. On October 17 of this year, the prestigious IBA Nomad 16 bare-knuckle fighting tournament will be held at the magnificent "Humo Arena" ice palace in our capital. The organizers have officially announced the full card, consisting of all the main and preliminary fights of this competition.

As part of the tournament, a number of well-known Uzbek athletes who are masters of professional boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) — Shohjahon Ergashev, Muhiddin Mamajonov, Bobur Abdulazizov, and other stars — will step into open combat against strong opponents.

Main Card: Deciding Championship Bouts and Super Fights

The main program of the tournament features two championship belt matches and fierce confrontations:

Heavyweight Championship Bout: Murad Khalilov (Murad "Champion") vs. Bekjan Bakirov 2 (Bekzhan "Ogar") — a rematch;

Featherweight Title Bout: Yernar Khusainov (Ernar "Storm") vs. Valeriy Osobov (Valeriy "Eagle");

Lightweight: Our famous boxer Shohjahon Ergashev will face Dastan Beken from Kazakhstan (Dastan "Kazakh Diamond");

Featherweight: Iskandar Ziyaev (Iskandar "Head Chef") vs. Toroybek Amirov (Toroybek "Tor");

Featherweight: Former UFC fighter Zhalgas Zhumagulov (Zhalgas "Zhako") lines up against our compatriot Abror Akparkhojayev (Abror "Leader");

Middleweight: Muratbek Kasimbay (Muratbek "Kazakh Terminator") vs. Zalimkhan Yusupov (Zalimkhan "Submission King");

Middleweight: Our compatriot Muhiddin Mamajonov (Mukhiddin "Left-Hander") will fight Shohruz Davlatov from Tajikistan (Shohruz "Italian");

Featherweight: Samandar Reimboyev (Samandar "Tank") will step into the ring against Marsel Nurlanbek Uulu from Kyrgyzstan (Marsel "At Any Time").

Prelims: Intense Clashes of Our Compatriots

The preliminary card of the competition will also be rich in fierce battles between Uzbek and neighboring fighters:

Lightweight: Adilet Aytjanov (Adilet "Apukchi") vs. Ogabek "Saturn" Abdumominov ;

Welterweight: Kanat Kulmagambetov (Kanat "Kansh / Fighter") vs. Shukurjon Abdurahimov ;

Welterweight: Bobur Abdulazizov vs. Tazabek Bayanov;

Middleweight: Azamat Bakitov (Bakytov "Evil") vs. Islom Boltayev ;

Lightweight: Ulan Nurgali (Ulan "Aboukhakhan") vs. Bekmurod Tursunboyev (Bekmurod "Black");

Featherweight: Burkhan Serikbayev vs. Vladimir Sarukhanyan (Vladimir "Vald");

Welterweight: Akjol Joldasbayev vs. Luchkin Omilov (Luchin);

Lightweight: Sarukhanyan vs. Temur Abdurahmonov.

Organizational Details: Time, Tickets, and Broadcast

All important technical information regarding the competition has been revealed for fans:

Date and Time: The tournament starts on October 17 at 17:00 ;

Venue: Tashkent city, "Humo Arena" multi-purpose sports and concert complex;

Live Broadcast: The fights will be streamed live online via the official Nomad Fighting YouTube channel;

Tickets: Tickets to watch the bouts directly from the arena have gone on sale exclusively through the iTicket.uz platform.

For martial arts fans who love intensity and uncompromising competition, this tournament in Tashkent is expected to become one of the brightest sports events of the year.